POCO initially started out as a Xiaomi sub-brand, but on January 17, the CEO of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed that POCO is now independent of Xiaom, and will stand on its own.
Kicking off what POCO calls Season 2, the company is throwing hints of their upcoming smartphones, which should be just around the corner. The first of those is a certain POCO X2. This will likely be the phone previously referred to as the Pocophone F2, but it could also mean that POCO is introducing a second family of products, the X, to join the F.
While there’s no specific information on other details and announcements, it’s safe to assume that it’s just around the corner, whether independently, or at MWC 2020.
Via: GSMArena