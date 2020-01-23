POCO initially started out as a Xiaomi sub-brand, but on January 17, the CEO of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed that POCO is now independent of Xiaom, and will stand on its own.

Kicking off what POCO calls Season 2, the company is throwing hints of their upcoming smartphones, which should be just around the corner. The first of those is a certain POCO X2. This will likely be the phone previously referred to as the Pocophone F2, but it could also mean that POCO is introducing a second family of products, the X, to join the F.

While there’s no specific information on other details and announcements, it’s safe to assume that it’s just around the corner, whether independently, or at MWC 2020.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

#POCOIsHere #POCOX2 #PocoF2

Guys, many of you watched the official video of the second season of #POCO. But, did you pay attention to this easter egg?? 😉



POCO X2🤔 That sounds good, like Realme X2, or OPPO Find X2 pic.twitter.com/HpsRNzZX5G — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) January 22, 2020

Via: GSMArena