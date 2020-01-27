Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand made waves back in 2018 when it launched a Snapdragon 845-powered budget flagship priced at $300. After a gap of over a year and splitting from Xiaomi to become an independent brand, Poco has announced that its next smartphone – the Poco X2 – will be launched on February 4 in India.

As per official teasers, the Poco X2 will come equipped with Sony’s IMX586 sensor, the same 64-megapixel snapper that also adorns Xiaomi’s Redmi K30. This aligns with rumours claiming that the Poco X2 is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30’s 4G variant.

Additionally, Poco’s tongue-in-cheek mobile-only marketing webpage seemingly confirms that the upcoming phone’s display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Other amenities revealed by the company so far include a Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling, fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.