Poco X2

Nearly three months after the official introduction, POCO X2 is getting a price revision in India for the second time. The price was recently increased by Rs 1,000 due to the GST hike in the country. Now, the company has further hiked it by Rs 500.

The POCO X2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model was priced at Rs 16,999. After the recent price hike, the base POCO X2 model now starts at Rs 17,499. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs 18,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model is listed for Rs 20,999.

The smartphone features a 120Hz 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel main camera + an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera + a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

You May Also Like
iPhone production
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Displays: RISKY Changes? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest iPhone 12 leaks, the next chapter in the Huawei ban, the camera in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and more
Today’s deals include powerful gaming computers, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals include the Razer Blade 15, the Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and many other products from Amazon, B&H and Best Buy
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Color options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may have been leaked
We have started to receive information about the color options that may arrive with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+