Nearly three months after the official introduction, POCO X2 is getting a price revision in India for the second time. The price was recently increased by Rs 1,000 due to the GST hike in the country. Now, the company has further hiked it by Rs 500.

The POCO X2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model was priced at Rs 16,999. After the recent price hike, the base POCO X2 model now starts at Rs 17,499. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs 18,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model is listed for Rs 20,999.

The smartphone features a 120Hz 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel main camera + an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera + a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.