For the first time since its launch, POCO X2 is available in open sale in India. The phone is being made available in all storage configurations and color options from March 19-22.

It is available through Flipkart in the country. The special open sale is part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. Currently, it is the highest-rated Android smartphone on Flipkart with over 25,000 user ratings averaging at 4.6 points.

The POCO X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Futher, the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999.