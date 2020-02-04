We’ve seen it teased heavily by the company over the past couple of days and weeks, and now Xiaomi spin-off POCO is launching its second phone, the POCO X2. Still, it shares many of its features with the recently announced Xiaomi Redmi K30.

POCO India describes the experience as being “Smooth AF”, detailing the specs:

Here's a final list of the unbelievable specs that the #POCOX2 has to offer for an experience that's #SmoothAF!

– #120HzDisplay

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

– LiquidCool technology

– 4500 mAh battery

– 27W charger in-box

– 64MP Quad camera Sony IMX 686

– 20 MP dual front camera pic.twitter.com/r6J55TkgVw — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 4, 2020

We’ve got a Snapdragon 730G chip, 6.67-inch 1080p LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. There’s also a headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor inside the power button.

The camera system is based on Sony’s 64-megapixel IMX686 sensor, and adds an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Selfies will be taken care of by the 20-megapixel shooter with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, all inside the punch-hole on the display.

The model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage goes for 15,999 (around $225), and the highest-end, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage will set you back Rs. 19,999 (circa $280).