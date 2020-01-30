POCO X2 is all set to be launched in India on February 4. Meanwhile, the teasers are revealing its features in bits and pieces. The latest one notes, POCO X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging.

The latest development comes from Flipkart. The e-seller has updated POCO X2’s microsite to add the bit about support for 27W fast charging on the smartphone. It is claimed to take just 25 minutes to reach from zero to 40% charge.

However, the feature was already expected as POCO X2 is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G variant.

POCO has already revealed that its upcoming phone will feature 120Hz display for a smooth experience. The handset is touted to sport a 64MP main camera, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Source – Flipkart