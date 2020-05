Recently, POCO confirmed that it was working on true wireless earbuds. Yesterday, POCO GM, C Manmohan posted a Twitter poll with name options- POCO Move Buds, Klip Buds, POCO Pop Buds, and POCO Funkz.

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it. — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 18, 2020

Now, we have a result. And, the name has been crowdsourced. “POCO Pop Buds” will be the name of POCO‘s upcoming device.

The device is coming to India soon. However, we don’t have a concrete launch date yet. We expect the company to start teasing the device in the coming weeks.