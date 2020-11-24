POCO has launched the successor to its POCO M2. The POCO M3 comes with a refreshing new design. It has about one-third of its rear panel covered by a black rectangle in the top portion filled with the camera setup and the company logo. The camera module houses three cameras, while the logo sits parallel to the camera module on the other side. The rest of the rear panel is textured and is seen featuring yellow, blue, or black finishes. It will be made available in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, Power Black color options.

The POCO M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ dot drop display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It can go up to 400 nits in brightness and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and L1 Widevine certification. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 12 for POCO, which is based on Android 10. The smartphone comes equipped with dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM slots + a microSD card slot. The storage is expandable up to 512GB.

It sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 2MP + 2MP.

– 48MP main camera:

1/2″ sensor size

1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 0.8μm pixel size

f/1.79, 6P lens, AF

– 2MP macro camera: 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF

– 2MP depth sensor: 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The POCO M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Moreover, POCO says that it bundles a 22.5W charger in the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR Blaster as well.

The device is priced at $149 for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB variant costs $169. However, these variants will be available on Black Friday for just $129 and $149 respectively. The phone will be available via Amazon, AliExpress, Lazada, and Xiaomi’s website.