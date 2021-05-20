poco m3 pro 5G

POCO is adding another affordable 5G smartphone to its portfolio – the POCO M3 Pro 5G. The latest offering from the company, in typical POCO fashion, offers some impressive specs and an eye-catching design at a very compelling asking price of just €179 for the base model. However, for those making the purchase before May 22, the asking price falls even lower to €159.

Triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and an FHD+ display

Talking about the design, it is fresh and bold, but the camera island does take some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, the company is still holding tightly to useful tricks such as an IR blaster and 3.5mm headphone jack (Hi-Res certified), and there is NFC support available on the POCO M3 Pro 5G as well. Color options on the table are POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue.

poco m3 pro 5G black

Coming to the internals, the POCO M3 Pro 5G packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a peak 90Hz refresh rate. However, the refresh rate value can automatically be adjusted between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz depending on the use-case scenario. This not only optimizes the viewing experience, but also saves some battery juice as well. The lights are kept on by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Thankfully, the company bundles a 22.5W charger in the retail package.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G relies on MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is based on the 7nm process while ARM’s Cortex-A76 cores do the heavy-lifting. The phone comes in two memory configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 keeps things running on the software side.

Poco M3 pro colors

There are three cameras at the back, headlined by a 48MP main snapper that sits alongside a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties on the POCO M3 Pro 5G are handled by an 8MP shooter that sits in a hole-punch cutout on the front. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded inside the power button sitting on the right edge, and there is support for dual-SIM (5G + 5G) as well.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

