POCO is all set to unveil its next smartphone, the POCO M3 tomorrow, November 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming device. It has teased the display size, processor, and battery capacity. Further, the POCO M3 is reported to offer a refreshing design and sport a triple rear camera setup. It could come with a waterdrop-style notch upfront. It is tipped to come in a dual-tone finish on the back panel.

The latest development comes from a series of tweets confirming key specifications of the POCO M3 that have been released by POCO’s global Twitter account. The tweets confirm that POCO M3 will offer a 6.53-inch display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and pack a 6,000mAh battery. Further, the company has also released a video teaser that reveals the design of the upcoming phone. It is identical to the one that was leaked a few days ago.

The POCO M3 will sport a dual-palette design. It will have about one-third of its rear panel covered by a black rectangle in the top portion filled with the camera setup and the company logo. As for the camera module, it will house three cameras. It is rumored to have a 48MP primary camera. The logo, on the other hand, sits parallel to the camera module on the other side. The rest of the rear panel seems to be textured and is seen featuring sport blue or black finishes. It is also expected to come in yellow color.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the POCO M3 will debut at EUR 149-159 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost EUR 169-179.