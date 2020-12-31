POCO raised back from the ashes and re-entered the Indian smartphone market this year. It launched budget and mid-range devices. Now, one of its phones, POCO M2 is receiving a UI update. MIUI 12 has started rolling out for the device. It also brings the December 2020 Android security patch as well. The version number of the latest update is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM. For reference, other POCO phones including the Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco F1 have already received the MIUI 12 update.

As per the tweets from some users, the latest update has a size of 504MB. It brings MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM version number to the POCO M2. The device is also getting optimized system stability and reduced system lag. We suggest you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update. If you haven’t received a notification, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings. Moreover, you are advised to have a backup of your data before beginning the installation process as a safety measure.

POCO M2 with MIUI 12 is receiving a new UI experience with reworked system-wide animations and visualizations. You also get an App Drawer that sorts apps by categories. The update brings an ultra-battery saver mode that can extend the phone’s standby time and reduce power consumption. It also introduces the ability to adjust screen brightness automatically according to ambient light. The Dark Mode has been update to provide an improved system-wide UI, covering system apps as well as third-party apps.

For the unaware, POCO M2 was launched in September this year. The company had already announced that it will be rolling out MIUI 12 for its device soon. Now, within three months of launch, POCO M2 has started receiving the update. It is a budget device that starts at INR 9,999.