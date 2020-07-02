In June, we reported that POCO M2 Pro will be the next POCO device launching in India within the next 20-25 days. Yesterday, POCO confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone in India on July 7. Now, more details of the device have started coming in.

Ahead of the launch, POCO is revealing the POCO M2 Pro specs one by one to create hype. Today, the company has teased the M2 Pro’s charging capabilities. The POCO M2 Pro will feature 33W fast charging. Further, the teaser image on the microsite shows that it has a square-shaped camera with four cameras inside it.

It is claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series since the model number is quite similar. There is no leak or listing on the POCO phone’s specifications yet. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC. As per its Geekbench listing, it could be featuring the Snapdragon 720G chipset.