Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Recently, the POCO M2 Pro was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website with model number M2001J6CI. Now, the same device has been spotted once again on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance.

It is claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series since the model number is quite similar. The M2001J6CI can be traced back to the codename ‘gram’. It was also found in the kernel source code of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

There is no leak or listing on the POCO phone’s specifications yet. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC.

Via: GizmoChina

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum with quantum security chip announced
It is priced at 649,000 won (~ $527 / Rs 40,000).
YouTube’s bedtime reminders will tell you to stop watching videos and get some sleep
Bedtime Reminders are exclusive to the YouTube app on Android and iOS, and have already started rolling out for users.
Pocketnow Daily: Apple BAN is Next in the Trade War? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the newest chapter in the US-China trade war and the Huawei ban that could also affect Apple and more