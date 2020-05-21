Recently, the POCO M2 Pro was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website with model number M2001J6CI. Now, the same device has been spotted once again on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance.

It is claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series since the model number is quite similar. The M2001J6CI can be traced back to the codename ‘gram’. It was also found in the kernel source code of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

There is no leak or listing on the POCO phone’s specifications yet. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC.

Via: GizmoChina