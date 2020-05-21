Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Recently, the POCO M2 Pro was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website with model number M2001J6CI. Now, the same device has been spotted once again on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance.

It is claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series since the model number is quite similar. The M2001J6CI can be traced back to the codename ‘gram’. It was also found in the kernel source code of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

There is no leak or listing on the POCO phone’s specifications yet. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC.

Via: GizmoChina

You May Also Like
HUAWEI Mate Xs
I’ve spent two weeks with the foldable HUAWEI Mate Xs and I never want to go back
Being able to multitask folded, and take that multitasking to a different level once unfolded is key. That’s what I love about the HUAWEI Mate Xs.
Oppo Reno 3
This could be our first look at the OPPO Reno 4
The Reno 4 is seen sporting a quad rear camera setup.
Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals dated specs inside a foldable form factor
Microsoft Surface Duo will reportedly pack a single 11MP camera, and disappointingly, it is said to miss out NFC as well as 5G support.