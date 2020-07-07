POCO M2 Pro

POCO M2 Pro is now official in India. The new POCO phone comes with a hole-punch display. It also features a quad rear camera setup. It comes in three different configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage and up to 6GB of RAM. It is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The POCO M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999. The high-end model carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. It comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black color option. By the way, those are three color variants. It will be made available for purchase through Flipkart. The first sale will take place on July 14 at 12 noon IST.

Specification POCO M2 Pro
Dimensions and Weight
  • 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8 mm
  • Gorilla Glass 5 front & back
  • Plastic frame
  • 209g
Display
  • 6.67″ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) IPS LCD;
  • Center-weighted punch-hole display
  • HDR10 support
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G:
  • 2x Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76-based) cores @ 2.3GHz
  • 6x Kryo 465 Silver Cortex-A76-based cores @ 1.8GHz
Adreno 618
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM LPDDR4
  • 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 33W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48, f/1.8, 0.8μ
  • Secondary: 8MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 119°
  • Tertiary: 5MP Super Macro with autofocus
  • Quaternary: 2MP Depth Sensor, f/2.4
Front Camera
  • 16MP selfie shooter
Other Features
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC)
  • Dual-frequency GPS
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • USB Type-C, USB 2.0
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
Android Version Android 10 with MIUI 11 for POCO
