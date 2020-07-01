Poco F1

In June, we reported that POCO M2 Pro will be the next POCO device launching in India within the next 20-25 days. Now, POCO India has gone ahead and announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone.

POCO India took to Twitter to tease its upcoming product. The POCO M2 Pro will be launched in India on July 7 at 12 noon. The teaser suggests it will come equipped with quad rear cameras housed in a square camera module. It is claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series since the model number is quite similar.

There is no leak or listing on the POCO phone’s specifications yet. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series SoC. It was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing. Moreover, rumors suggest that it could be priced cheaper than the POCO X2.

