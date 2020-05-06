While the POCO fans are waiting for the next F-series to launch, a new report suggests that the company could be prepping to launch a whole new series with the POCO M2 Pro.

The POCO M2 Pro has been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. It carries the model number M2001J2I.

The model number of the POCO F2 Pro is M2004J11G, which is totally different from the M2001J2I model number of the POCO M2 Pro. Hence, the upcoming phone is likely to be not a rebranded variant of an existing phone.

