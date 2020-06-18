poco f2 pro review
POCO F2 Pro

We reported yesterday that POCO will be releasing a new smartphone in the next 20-25 days in India. One phone that has been in the rumor mill for a while is the POCO M2 Pro. Now, the device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, which hints at an imminent launch.

The latest development comes from tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming phone has M2003J6CI model number on the listing, which is likely to be the POCO M2 Pro. Earlier, the same model number was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance. The M2001J6CI can be traced back to the codename ‘gram’. It was found in the kernel source code of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Hence, the smartphone is tipped to be a variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro. POCO M2 Pro specifications are still unknown. However, it is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7xx series chipset. Moreover, rumors suggest that it could be priced under Rs 20,000 (~$262).

