While POCO Global is prepping for the launch of POCO X3 on September 7, POCO India has announced that it will be launching a different device in India. The POCO M2 is all set to debut in India on September 8.

The POCO India account on Twitter posted the latest development. It is promoting the device with tagline “It’s time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments.” Plus, “PowerFTW” could hint at a good battery capacity on the POCO M2.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments.



Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.



Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng



— POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 2, 2020

The company has revealed that POCO M2 will be announced in India on September 8 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Moreover, there’s already a microsite for the device live on Flipkart. However, it doesn’t reveal the specifications of the device.