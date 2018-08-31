You can install the Poco launcher on your Android device, but beware

Xiaomi has just presented its new Pocophone F1 and it seems like a very promising device. Unfortunately, it’s not available everywhere in the world. However, if you want to have a Poco like experience you can download the phone’s launcher without a problem.

You can experience Xiaomi’s new Poco launcher by downloading it from Google’s Play store. If you want another way of getting it, there’s always APK. The issue is that we have found out that some apps aren’t precisely getting along well with this launcher, or at least in the Pocophone F1. It lacks support for Widevine L1, HD playback in Netflix and DRM Info. We’re not sure if this is a software problem or if it has to do directly with the device, but now at least you can’t say that you were not warned.