POCO F2 Pro

Today, POCO India posted a video on Twitter that shows the brand’s dedication towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative, especially amid rising anti-China sentiments in the country. The video ends with a teaser that says a new device is “coming soon.”

The video reiterates the fact the brand was formed in India two years ago. Further, it shows that the company is making phones in the country under the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

POCO is confirmed to launch its TWS earbuds soon. Hence, the teaser at the end could refer to the POCO Pop Buds. However, the teaser could also hint at the launch of POCO F2 Pro in India. The company is also tipped to be working on a new phone that is allegedly called the POCO M2 Pro.

You May Also Like
T-Mobile enables cross-carrier RCS messaging worldwide
T-Mobile’s initiative supports a good cause, but limited carrier adoption of the new messaging standard prevents it from being truly cross-carrier.
VIVO Y70s packing triple rear cameras and Exynos 880 processor goes official
VIVO Y70s features a 48MP primary camera and packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.
Microsoft Surface Duo could come with advanced Stylus support
We get more details about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, where we get interesting information about the Surface Pen’s features