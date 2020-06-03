POCO F2 Pro

Today, POCO India posted a video on Twitter that shows the brand’s dedication towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative, especially amid rising anti-China sentiments in the country. The video ends with a teaser that says a new device is “coming soon.”

The video reiterates the fact the brand was formed in India two years ago. Further, it shows that the company is making phones in the country under the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

POCO is confirmed to launch its TWS earbuds soon. Hence, the teaser at the end could refer to the POCO Pop Buds. However, the teaser could also hint at the launch of POCO F2 Pro in India. The company is also tipped to be working on a new phone that is allegedly called the POCO M2 Pro.

