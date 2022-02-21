POCO to host its MWC 2022 event on February 28

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is set to host an MWC event this year. The company has announced that it will host a global product launch event on February 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 AM ET). The launch will be an online live stream event. The company hasn't revealed the channels it will be viewable through but we expect POCO to live stream the event on its YouTube channel.

In addition, the company has also revealed that it will have a physical presence at the MWC 2022. POCO's booth will be in Hall 3, 3D10 where Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global, will be talking about POCO’s global development and the latest products.

POCO is known for its low-cost budget and mid-range smartphones. The company caught everyone's attention with POCO F1, but since its launch, POCO has introduced many new smartphones under its F, X, C, and M series.

The company is expected to launch its POCO X4 Pro 5G at the event on February 28. The POCO X4 Pro 5G is said to be nothing but a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for global markets. It is expected to come with features like 6.67-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 67W fast wired charging, and a 108 MP main camera.

We'll get to know more on February 28. What are your expectations from POCO's MWC event? Which products would you like POCO to launch at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!