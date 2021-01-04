poco f2 pro
Xiaomi-backed Poco sent shockwaves through the smartphone industry when it launched the Poco F1, a Snapdragon 845-powered device that cost just around $290 upon its launch in 2018. The phone managed to impress us with its insane value-for-money premise back then. However, for reasons known only to the folks over at Poco, the company never launched a true successor to the Poco F1, and instead released the significantly pricier Poco F2 Pro last year. Well, it appears that 2021 will finally be the year that the Poco F2 see the light of the day.

A true Poco F1 successor is finally coming!

The official Poco India handle has tweeted a short teaser video that namedrops the ‘Poco F2’ name multiple times after the 0:40 mark. The company has been pestered with questions for over a year regarding the status of Poco F2, but the brand has been coy about the highly-anticipated device so far. But now that the top brass at Poco has confirmed its arrival, it would be interesting to see if the brand can weave the same magic with the Poco F2 as it did with its predecessor.

No flagship Qualcomm chipset this time

However, the speculations and leaks have already started flooding the rumor arena. As per a post on the Xiaomi & MIUI News Telegram channel (via Engadget), the Poco F2 is internally known as ‘courbet’ and carries the codename K9A. Notably, it draws power from the mid-range Snapdragon 732G  processor, which is quite a step-down from the flagship Qualcomm SoC fitted inside the Poco F1. 

READ MORE: POCO M3 with 6000mAh battery, SD 662 SoC debuts in Europe

The upcoming Poco offering will reportedly rock four cameras – a primary wide snapper, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor. However, there is no information on the megapixel count and camera capabilities yet. A 4,250mAh battery will reportedly provide the juice, while support for reverse charging will be there as well. But keep in mind that these are early Poco F2 speculations that don’t come from a particularly credible source, so do process them with a heavy dose of skepticism.  

