How does the new POCO F4 GT stack up against the competition?

POCO finally unveiled the fourth-generation F-series smartphone, the POCO F4 GT, yesterday. Like the previous generation F-series phones, the POCO F4 GT also offers a flagship chipset, pro-grade display, premium build, decent camera, and much more. Built for gamers and "young techies", POCO has introduced the F4 GT at an attractive starting price of €599 — a price point at which a number of gaming smartphones, including offerings from nubia REDMAGIC and Xiaomi's own Black Shark, are available. In this comparison guide, let's first take a look at what the POCO F4 GT has to offer and how it compares to the gaming smartphones from other companies.

POCO F4 GT: Features

Like the previous POCO smartphones, the F4 GT offers a decent balance of specs and price. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that boasts an FHD+ resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display should feel very responsive thanks to its 480Hz touch sampling rate. POCO also touts that the F4 GT's display was rated A+ by the display testing company DisplayMate.

Powering the POCO F4 GT is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been known to have some overheating issues. To solve this problem, POCO has added LiquidCool Technology 3.0 in the F4 GT. The 4,860mm² dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, allowing the user to play games for extended periods of time.

The POCO F4 GT comes with a triple-camera setup. Since this is primarily a gaming-focused smartphone, the cameras here aren't that great but suffice for normal-to-moderate usage. The back camera setup includes a 4MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera module also features RGB lighting, which you can use as a notification light. On the front, the POCO F4 GT features a 20MP selfie camera that sits in the punch-hole cutout.

Other highlights of the POCO F4 GT include a big and hefty 4,700 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. POCO says the F4 GT can be fully charged in just about 17 minutes. The company has also added magnetic triggers to the side of the smartphone. These triggers stay hidden during everyday usage but come up as soon as you fire up a game on your POCO F4 GT. In addition, these magnetic triggers can also be configured to handle certain tasks, such as controlling the camera, enabling the flashlight, and recording your screen.

On paper, the POCO F4 GT looks like a great mid-range offering from the company. But, how does the F4 GT stack up against nubia's REDMAGIC 7 and Black Shark's 5 Pro smartphones? Let's take a look.

POCO F4 GT: Competitors

The newly launched nubia REDMAGIC 7 is also available around the starting price tag of the POCO F4 GT. When compared to the REDMAGIC 7, the POCO F4 GT offers a bigger battery and faster-charging speed. The POCO F4 GT also offers a toned-down design in comparison to the nubia REDMAGIC 7 but keeps the RGB lighting around the camera module.

However, the POCO F4 GT loses out on a lot of key fronts. The nubia REDMAGIC 7 offers a bigger display and a better screen refresh rate (165Hz) in comparison to the POCO F4 GT. It also offers an optical under-display fingerprint scanner (vs side-mounted on the F4 GT) and support for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark also introduced its Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone recently. Even though the smartphone is currently not available in Europe, it is expected to be available at around the same €599 price tag as the POCO F4 GT. When comparing the POCO F4 GT to the Black Shark 5 Pro, the F4 GT offers a (slightly) bigger battery and better display protection.

However, the POCO F4 GT, again, loses out to the Black Shark 5 Pro on a lot of key factors. The Black Shark 5 Pro offers a better screen refresh of 144Hz (vs 120Hz on the POCO F4 GT), a better display touch sampling rate of 720Hz, a 108MP primary camera (vs 64MP on the POCO F4 GT), and an option to choose 16GB RAM variant. Here's a simple table comparing all the three devices:

POCO F4 GT vs REDMAGIC 7 vs Black Shark 5 Pro: Technical Specifications

- 5MP (telephoto macro) Front Camera 20MP 8MP 16MP Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted Under-display (optical) Side-mounted Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2 Headphone Jack No Yes No Battery 4,700 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,650 mAh Charging 120W 65W 120W Operating System MIUI 13 (Android 12) REDMAGIC OS 5.0 (Android 12) Joy UI 13 (Android 12) Colors Knight Silver, Stealth Black, Cyber Yellow Obsidian, Pulsar, Supernova Black, White Starting Price €599 €629 NA

What are your thoughts on the POCO F4 GT? Are you also of the opinion that the POCO F4 GT offers a decent balance between gaming and a normal Android smartphone than the other two options? Let us know in the comment section down below!