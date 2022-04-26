POCO F4 GT: info, specifications, pricing, features, and more

POCO disrupted the Android smartphone market when it released the POCO F1. The F-series smartphones from POCO offer pro-grade specs, premium build, decent camera, and much more at a not-so-steep price. The company has now introduced the fourth generation F-series smartphone, the POCO F4 GT, with the aim of swooping the mid-range Android market once again. Read along and learn everything about the new POCO F4 GT.

POCO F4 GT: Display and Design

Built for the "young techies" and gamers, the POCO F4 GT offers one of the best displays on an Android smartphone. The POCO F4 GT features a flat AMOLED 6.67-inch display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says that the F4 GT's display also supports 10-bit TrueColor allowing the display to showcase a true-to-life color spectrum all while maintaining color accuracy in low-light settings.

Other features of the display include a 480Hz touch sampling rate. For those unaware, the touch sampling rate is the number of times a display can refresh itself to register a user's touch input in one second. The higher the number, the more responsive a display seems. Since this smartphone is built for gamers, the 480Hz touch sampling rate is one of the features that will appeal to its potential buyers a lot.

On taking a look at the design, you'll notice that the POCO F4 GT looks fairly similar to Redmi K50G. This is primarily because the POCO F4 GT is indeed a rebranded Redmi K50G, with branding being the main difference between the two phones. This is in no way a deal-breaker as the smartphone looks fairly stylish. The Cyber Yellow, in particular, looks quite eye-popping.

POCO F4 GT: Cameras and other features

The POCO F4 GT comes with a triple-camera setup. Since this is primarily a gaming-focused smartphone, the cameras here aren't that great but suffice for normal-to-moderate usage. The back camera setup includes a 4MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera module also features RGB lighting, which you can use as a notification light. On the front, the POCO F4 GT features a 20MP selfie camera that sits in the punch-hole cutout.

One of the key highlights of the POCO F4 GT is the magnetic triggers that sit on the side of the smartphone. These triggers stay hidden during everyday usage but come up as soon as you fire up a game on your POCO F4 GT. The magnetic triggers can also be configured to handle certain tasks, such as controlling the camera, enabling the flashlight, and recording your screen.

Extended usage and gaming sessions can cause smartphones to overheat. To solve this problem, POCO has added a dedicated cooling technology called LiquidCool Technology 3.0 in the POCO F4 GT. The 4,860mm² dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, allowing the user to play games for extended periods of time.

Other features of the POCO F4 GT include an L-shaped USB-C cable that comes bundled in the box. The L-shape allows you to continue playing games on your smartphone when using it in the landscape mode. The phone also comes with a CyberEngine vibration motor that the company touts should deliver great vibration feedback and haptics.

POCO F4 GT: Processor, Battery, and more

Like the previous-gen F-series smartphones, the POCO F4 GT is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in this case. Coupled with POCO's LiquidCool Technology 3.0, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the POCO F4 GT delivers great CPU and GPU performance. This Snapdragon powerhouse is coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 for POCO (based on Android 12)

Backing the POCO F4 GT is a big and hefty 4,700 mAh battery. The company says the F4 GT is the first POCO smartphone to support 120W HyperCharge fast charging technology. This 120W fast charging technology can fully charge the smartphone in just about 17 minutes. In addition to offering fast charging, POCO has also thought about the users who are worried about battery health. The company says that the smartphone features AdaptiveCharge technology that protects the battery from overcharging, especially in the critical 80% to 100% charge range throughout the night.

POCO F4 GT: Pricing, Availability, and Colors

POCO has introduced two variants of the F4 GT in the international markets. The smartphone starts at €599 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant with the 12+256GB variant costing €699. The smartphone will be available for a €100 discount from April 28 through May 7. As for the colors, the smartphone is available in three colors: Knight Silver, Stealth Black, and Cyber Yellow.

Variant Price (EUR) 8GB + 128GB €599 12GB + 256GB €699

POCO F4 GT: Specs