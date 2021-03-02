POCO F1 took the market by storm when it launched back in 2018. It featured flagship specs at a price that was surreal. The POCO F1 was so good that we re-reviewed the device in 2020 and concluded that it was still a good buy in February. However, the success of POCO F1 made things tough for the brand to release an eligible successor. Three years later, we are still waiting for the next POCO F-series model, and it seems like the company is all set to launch the successor as POCO F3.

As I leaked earlier, the Redmi K40 will indeed launch as a POCO device in the global market. It has now received the FCC certification and will be called the POCO F3. Will be a 5G device.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Redmi K40 will debut globally under the POCO brand. It has received FCC certification and will be called POCO F3. In one of the replies to the thread, the tipster goes on to say that POCO could launch the phone as soon as next month. This comes after we reported that Redmi K40 could debut as a POCO smartphone globally.

For the unaware, the Redmi K40 was launched in China late last month. features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 out of the box.

On the optics front, the Redmi K40 sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP primary + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Iy packs a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Snapdragon 870-equipped Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to $310. This could be a bang for the buck pricing for the device.