When Xiaomi announced the Redmi K40 series in China last month, it was soon reported that the Redmi K40 could go global as a POCO smartphone, specifically the POCO F3. A phone with a model number associated with the Redmi K40 was listed under the POCO branding on a certification site.

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to claim that POCO F3 might launch globally in March. It will be a rebranded Redmi K40. Further, he also said that the company is gearing up to launch its POCO X3 Pro, which is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC. It could feature a 120Hz FHD+ display and pack a 5,200mAh battery.

[Exclusive] POCO is indeed launching the POCO X3 Pro and the POCO F3 globally very soon

Launch could very well happen in March. POCO F3 = Redmi K40

Plus, as per my source, the X3 Pro could likely feature a SD860 processor, 120Hz FHD+, around 5200mAh battery.#POCOX3Pro #POCOF3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 4, 2021

As for the POCO F3 specifications, if it is indeed the Redmi K40, it will come equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 out of the box.

In the optics department, the Redmi K40, which is likely the future POCO F3, sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP primary + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro sensor. There is a 20MP selfie shoote on the front. Coming to the connectivity options, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

We are likely to get a bang for a buck with the upcoming POCO F3. For reference, the Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999 in China. It translates to around $310.