POCO has launched its much awaited POCO F3 alongside the POCO X3 Pro today. The smartphone is essentially a rebadged Redmi K40 for the global consumers. It offers a slew of premium features at an affordable price. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, three rear cameras, a powerful processor, big battery with fast charging and more. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

The POCO F3 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay that offers a full HD+ resolution. It has a entered punch-hole cutout. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It can go up to 1300 nits in peak brightness, which comes into effect for supported HDR content. It weighs 196 grams and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and back.

The POCO F3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is based on the 7nm process and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. You get options for 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage or 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a 4.520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with a 33W fast charger in the box.

Coming to the optics, the POCO F3 sports a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the quad camera setup found on the POCO X3 Pro. It is led by a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 5MP telemacro camera that was also found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack and dual speakers that are Dolby Atmos certified. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The POCO F3 price is set at 349 euros for the base variant, which will be available for 299 euros early bird price. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB model will set you back at 399 euro or 349 euro at early bird sale. The products will be eligible for introductory price till April 6.




