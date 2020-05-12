POCO F2 Pro is finally official. It comes with a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is equipped with Super Bluetooth chip + Bluetooth 5.1, which can effectively expand the range of Bluetooth signal up to 400 meters without disconnection and lower latency. Here’s all you need to know about the new phone.

POCO F2 Pro specifications

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 1200nit (Max brightness) / 800nit (HBM) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

64MP rear camera with 1/1.7″ Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, 7P lens, 13MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth of field lens with 1.75 μm, 5MP (50mm equivalent tele) macro lens with 3cm ~ 7cm autofocus macro, 8k at 30fps, 4k 60fps, 960fps slow motion at 1080p

20MP front-facing camera with 120fps slow motion

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging

3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, 1216 speaker

Dimensions: 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm; Weight: 218g

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

The POCO F2 Pro will be made available in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Grey colors. It is priced at €499 (~ Rs 40,740) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and €599 (~Rs 48,870) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

It will roll out globally starting from today from Aliexpress and Gearbest and will soon be available from POCO.net, Lazada and other online retailers.