POCO F2 Pro

While POCO has sent out invites for the launch event on May 12, the pricing of POCO F2 Pro has reportedly leaked.

The report claims that the upcoming POCO phone could carry a price tag of 570 euros for its 128 GB storage version. More variants of the phone are expected to be launched as well. However, the pricing of other models is still unknown.

Further, the report says POCO F2 Pro could be made available in White, Purple, Gray, and Blue color options. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro carried the same color variants in China.

Source: 91Mobiles

You May Also Like
Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification

The certification suggests that the device supports Bluetooth 5.0.
iPhone SE camera

What is the iPhone SE release date?

Under the hood lies Apple‘s latest A13 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11 series
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a might go on sale on May 22

It could be launched around May 15.