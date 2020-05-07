POCO F2 Pro

While POCO has sent out invites for the launch event on May 12, the pricing of POCO F2 Pro has reportedly leaked.

The report claims that the upcoming POCO phone could carry a price tag of 570 euros for its 128 GB storage version. More variants of the phone are expected to be launched as well. However, the pricing of other models is still unknown.

Further, the report says POCO F2 Pro could be made available in White, Purple, Gray, and Blue color options. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro carried the same color variants in China.

Source: 91Mobiles

