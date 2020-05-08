After a torrent of leaks and speculations, Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand has officially confirmed that its next offering- the Poco F2 Pro – is launching globally on May 12. Just a day earlier, we came across a leaked invite that also mentioned a May 12 debut for Poco’s upcoming smartphone.

Unsurprisingly, this will be an online event that will kick off a 20:00 (GMT+8) and will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. Not much is known about Poco F2 Pro’s specs or design, but a leaked teaser suggests it will pack a full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera, and a circular camera module at the back.

As per previous leaks, the Poco F2 Pro might just be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro for markets outside China. It will reportedly rely on the Snapdragon 865 chip and will also bring 5G support to the table. Another leak suggests it will start at €570 for its base variant with 128GB storage.

