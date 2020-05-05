poco f2 pro

Xiaomi’s independent POCO brand is all set to be back globally. The POCO Global Twitter account has teased the return of the brand after 256 days. As if that wasn’t enough, the POCO F2 Pro product page is now live on Gearbest.

The listing gives us some teasers of the features of the device. It also indicates that the device is coming soon. As per the teasers, we can expect the POCO F2 Pro to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

For reference, the device is said to be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. However, the Indian variant (POCO F2) is expected to be a completely different phone.

The teasers also hint at a Redmi K30 Pro-like camera arrangement, a large battery, and fast charging support.

The phone is tipped to start at €649 in Portugal for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749.

Source: Gearbest

