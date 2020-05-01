Recently, Redmi K30 was launched as the POCO X2 in India. Thus, some were claiming that the POCO F2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. However, the claims were reportedly rejected by POCO GM X Manmohan. He said that the POCO F2 won’t be the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Redmi K30 Pro will be launched as the POCO F2 Pro in the European region and not the Indian market. Now, the pricing of the device has leaked online.

According to a report, the POCO F2 Pro is expected to start at €649 in Portugal for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749.

There is no official confirmation on the existence of the device or its launch date yet.

Source: 4gnews.pt