POCO resurrected in February after launching the POCO X2. However, it was a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. Since then, it was being speculated that the upcoming POCO F2 will be the Redmi K30 Pro in disguise.

However, the rumors were put to rest by POCO GM C Manmohan, who reportedly said that the POCO F2 won’t be the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. Now, a new report from XDA-Developers claims that Redmi K30 Pro will indeed be rebranded as POCO F2 Pro.

It is the first time that the existence of a Pro variant of the POCO F2 has come into notice. As per the report, details leaked through Google Play support page reveals that the POCO F2 Pro carries codename “Imi”, which is the same codename as Redmi K30 Pro.

If it is indeed true, then the next POCO lineup will consist of at least two smartphones, the POCO F2 and POCO F2 Pro.

For reference, the Redmi K30 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels, a quad rear camera setup, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Source: XDA-Developers

