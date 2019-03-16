Xiaomi POCO F1 Lite could run with Snapdragon 660

A Geekbench reading has surfaced for a device that claims to be a “lite” version of Xiaomi’s one-and-only Pocophone (so far).

The POCO F1 Lite was spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie. The device was tested and scored 1,341 points on a single-core basis and 4,830 points on a multi-core basis. The run was conducted yesterday.

The original Pocophone F1, released globally, came with a Snapdragon 845 and up to 8GB of RAM. In India, the most robust version was priced under Rs. 29,000 ($421).

Who knows what the F1 Lite will be able to bring out for budget buyers if it exists and goes for sale.