Xiaomi POCO F1 Armoured Edition gets more storage

Xiaomi really managed to stir up the waters with its Pocophone F1. It’s a phone that basically brings flagship specs to an affordable price range, something we’ve been used to saying over and over again about OnePlus, and more recently the OnePlus 6T. However, the Pocophone F1 takes that one step further, to the point where Xiaomi has rubbed the Pocophone F1 in OnePlus’ face. A somewhat more expensive option of the device is the POCO F1 Armoured Edition. It’s basically the same phone with a Kevlar backplate, and it was previously only available in configuration of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As of December 26, there’s a new POCO F1 Armoured Edition available to purchase in India through Flipkart and online at mi.com. It brings 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to the same Kevlar-backed Armoured Edition. It retails for ₹23,999, opposed to the regular one that goes for ₹21,999. The price bump isn’t huge (roughly $30) and it’s the price you’re going to pay for the “Armoured Edition” badge and the Kevlar back. That’s pretty much it, but it’s yet another premium-ish offering for a phone that is basically a cheap flagship.