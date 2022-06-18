POCO C40 debuts with a processor you've probably never heard of!

POCO is a brand synonymous with affordable devices around the globe. With its first flagship-killer device, the POCO F1, and subsequent product launches like POCO M3, X4, and F4, it maintains a strong presence in the entry-to-midrange market and offers some of the best possible value.

Following this path, on 16th June 2022, they unveiled a new device for the entry-level segment, the POCO C40. The device ships with the largest display on a POCO phone and a processor you've probably never heard of before! So, let's explore what the device offers and whether its package is worth keeping an eye on!

What hardware does the POCO C40 offer?

In its attempt to offer great value, brands have to curate the range of hardware offered on their device, and with C40, POCO states they've narrowed down the primary features to be display, audio, and performance.

The smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD LCD with a teardrop notch at the top, Corning Gorilla Glass protection for safety against abrasions, and 400 nits of peak brightness for a better viewing experience. Powering this display is a 6000 mAh battery, capable of 18W fast charging. And handling all the processing is the JLQ JR510 octa-core SoC.

As for camera optics, POCO bundles a dual-camera system in the back and a single shooter in the front. The rear array is headlined by a 13 MP sensor and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor, while the front camera uses a 5 MP shooter. Lastly, for connectivity, the device will be compatible with 4G networks and offers Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5.

POCO C40 will be available in two SKUs and three different colors. There's a base variant that will offer 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the more expensive unit (expected to cost $150) will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. But a positive is that both phones will come with the ability to expand their storage via microSD cards (up to 1TB). And the three available colors are POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Coral Green.

We recommend keeping an eye on POCO's website for your region to learn about pricing and availability.

Does POCO C40 have what it takes?

At $150 — or possibly lower for the base variant — the POCO C40 offers a combination of hardware that isn't hard to argue against; the display is large, undoubtedly bright enough for its price on paper, plus there's even the large battery to back it up. As for the cameras, while no one expects them to match flagship quality, we believe they will be par for the course, as the brand has delivered previously.

So, the POCO C40 checks many boxes that you'd expect from a phone that costs so little. Hence, in our eyes, the only real thing that raises eyebrows with this smartphone is POCO's decision to go with a fairly unknown processor.

The brand has provided some information on the SoC and its makeup, stating the processor is built using an 11nm fabrication method and uses eight Cortex A55 cores, running up to 2.0GHz — paired with the familiar Mali G52 GPU. This combination seemingly puts it next to the Snapdragon 480 in terms of performance, rounding up the package nicely.

Therefore, on paper, it looks like the POCO C40 has what it takes to compete with rival offerings, but we recommend waiting for reviews before you consider picking one up.

What are your thoughts on brands using processors from manufacturers other than Qualcomm and MediaTek? Introducing alternative hardware in devices sold by recognized brands is a positive change. And we hope these products can deliver, as this will only breed competition, leaving us consumers with more options.