POCO has launched its budget phone, the POCO C3 through a virtual event in India. It has lots on offer for the price. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two storage configurations and three color options. Its price starts at INR 7,499.

POCO C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup: 13MP primary + 2MP macro + 2MP depth cameras. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Moreover, it is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.

The POCO C3 price in India starts at INR 7,499 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model and INR 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. However, POCO is calling this pricing an introductory offer. Hence, it is likely to increase the price in near future. It will be offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black color options. Further, it will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 in India.