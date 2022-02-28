POCO announces X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro at MWC 2022

At MWC 2022, in Barcelona, POCO announced the addition of two new smartphones to its lineup, the POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro. The X4 Pro 5G aims to provide an all-around flagship-level experience, while the M4 Pro is for users who prefer consuming content when on the go. With both phones featuring FHD+ AMOLED displays and respectable processors, if you're shopping on a budget, these devices are worth a look.

Read ahead to learn more about these new products from POCO.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

Headlining the flagship experience that POCO wishes to deliver with the X4 Pro 5G is a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, and covers the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. And if you're a mobile gamer looking to buy a device on a budget, the X4 Pro 5G has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz that ensures it does not miss any interactions.

To maintain an acceptable standard of performance, POCO uses the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC — built with a 6nm fabrication process. There will be two variants available, offering either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, respectively.

Note: Users can increase the available RAM to 8GB or 11GB with the OEM's Dynamic RAM Expansion software feature. The 6GB models can use 2GB from the available 128GB, while the 256GB phones can consume 3GB.

The camera system on this device consists of a triple camera array on the rear, led by a 108MP sensor, supporting which are an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera, whereas on the front is a 16MP shooter.

Finally, powering all the hardware on POCO X4 Pro 5G is a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W charging. Poco claims a 22-minute session will charge up to 70% of the phone, and waiting for 41 minutes will give you a fully charged phone.

If you are at MWC 2022 and want to see what the company has to showcase, you can find their booth at Hall 3, 3D10.

POCO M4 Pro

The POCO M4 Pro features a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED screen — a first of POCO's M Series devices — that refreshes at 90Hz. It also has another advantage, that is its 1000 nits peak brightness. And like the X4 Pro 5G, it also supports the DCI-P3 color gamut, but the OEM has reduced its touch sampling capability to 180Hz. We believe this might be due to its media consumption orientation.

Like the X4 Pro 5G, the camera setup on the back does feature three sensors. The primary is a 64MP wide camera, followed by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The front features a similar 16MP sensor.

The M4 Pro carries a MediaTek Helio G96 and bundles it with 6 or 8GB of RAM. For internal storage, POCO does offer 128GB or 256GB options, which is expandable with storage media up to 1TB. The OEM's RAM expansion feature also makes an appearance on M4 Pro, allowing users to increase the total capacity to 8GB on 128GB phones and 11GB on 256GB units.

And despite its relatively thin nature (8.09mm), the POCO M4 Pro does pack a 5000 mAh cell that supports 33W fast charging. POCO claims an hour on the charger will leave your phone fully charged, while ten minutes will allow for two hours of video playback.

Pricing and Availability for POCO X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro

Both POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro will go on sale with a special early bird price on 2nd March 2022. Under this offer, the POCO X4 Pro 5G will cost €249, while the POCO M4 Pro will cost €179. The standard pricing for the smartphones have been detailed below.

Variant POCO X4 Pro 5G POCO M4 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB €299 €219 8GB + 128GB €349 €269

What do you think of the POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro?