Deals. We’ve got some more deals on Amazon that you can take advantage on, even during the quarantine. Starting off, the 21.5in iMac is up to $200 off which means you can get the i3 variant for $1100. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is also $50 off which means the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant is $300. We also have more deals for iPad Pro Logitech covers and more in the links in the description.

HMD Global’s March 19 event: Everything we know about the upcoming Nokia phones

HMD just scheduled an event for tomorrow, March 19th in London, virtually of course. We’re expecting to get new Nokia phones which would include the Nokia 8.2 5G, the 5.3, the 1.3 and the 400 4G which is a feature phone. The 8.2 5G will be the main focus of the show and will be the company’s first 5G phone, powered by the Snapdragon 765G, it will also bring 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 3500 mAh battery and quad cameras at the back. We’ll see what we get tomorrow.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition spotted on Geekbench

We’re expecting to get the Redmi K30 Pro some time soon as it was just spotted on Geekbench. It is supposed to come in a vanilla variant and a special Zoom Edition. The listing shows the Zoom Edition which is codenamed ‘Imipro’ and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865, it brings 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and it is supposed to bring UFS 3.1 storage. We’ll keep you posted once the device launches.

iOS 14 code reveals a new feature for the iPhone 12 Pro

We’ve got some Apple announcements but let’s focus on the iPhone 12 rumors first. The guys over at 9to5Mac found in the iOS 14 code, mentions of two iPhones with the codename ‘d5x’ which should be the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and both of them should include a new camera setup that would include a ToF 3D sensor, a wide angle lens, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. This new camera configuration would also include an infrared projector similar to the one in the TrueDepth camera, which would help generate 3D models of the surrounding environment.

Official specs of the next Sony PS5 have finally been revealed

Sony had their Road to PS5 event later today where they revealed the specs of their upcoming console. The event focused a lot on the inclusion of an SSD which will be a game changer and the PS5 will bring a custom 825GB variant. It will be powered by a new CPU and GPU system built by AMD, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. When it comes to the CPU and GPU, the company said they developed new strategies that allow the GPU to cap at 2.23GHz so it can produce up to 10.28 teraflops and the CPU up to 3.5GHz. We should expect the PS5 during the holidays and that launch date won’t be affected by the current circumstances.

Apple’s new iPad Pro has a LiDAR sensor, dual cameras, and A12Z Bionic chip

Apple’s MacBook Air refresh arrives with Magic keyboard and 10th Gen Intel processors

Apple announced this morning a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook Air. Starting off, the company announced some new Powerbeats yesterday. These follow the design of the Powerbeats Pro but cost $50 less than the Powerbeats 3 did, they provide 15hrs of battery life, Audio Sharing and Apple’s H1 chip for $149. Now, the new MacBook Air it brings the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 8GB of RAM and the base storage is now 256GB of PCIe SSD. It brings two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Stereo speakers and it FINALLY brings a new Magic keyboard with Butterfly Switches, it starts at $999 in the three usual color variants. Moving on to the new iPads, we get both 11in and 12.9in sizes, both starting at 128GB of base storage. They bring an A12Z Bionic processor, and up to 1TB of storage. They also bring new dual cameras at the back, kind of like the ones of the iPhone 11 with a 12MP f/1.8 wide angle lens and a 10MP f/2.4 ultra wide angle. The new Magic Keyboard Case now works more as a stand and brings a track pad. The 11in starts at $799 while the 12.9in starts at $999 and the keyboard case will cost you a whopping $299.







