Apple´s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac and more products on sale right now

Tons of Apple deals are available right now on Amazon and B&H

Deals. We got a BUNCH of Apple deals on Amazon today. Starting off, the new 16in MacBook Pro is still $300 off which means you can get it for as low as $2189, depending on your configuration. The iPad Pros are also $50 off, with the 11in 256GB of storage variant starting at $899. For those of you looking for headphones, the Beats X are $20 off leaving them at $80 shipped. We also have more deals on Razer laptops, Sony phones and more in the description.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

Buy 15.4-inch MacBook Pro

More MacBook Pro options

Buy iPad Pro

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Buy MacBook Air

Buy MacBook Pro

Buy iMac

Buy Mac Pro

Buy Mac mini

Buy Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

Buy Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Black Shark 3 Pro to sport mechanical pop-up shoulder triggers

There will be not one, but two Black Shark 3 models

We keep getting new leaks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 on Weibo. This time, the company just teased a magnetic charging connector on the back of the phone. The phone is confirmed to bring 65W charging but we don’t know if that will be limited to the USB-C port. We also have an image that wasn’t posted by the company and it is allegedly the camera arrangement which shows three cameras at the back in the shape of a triangle. The company’s CEO also said that there will be two models of the phone, the Black Shark 3 Pro and the Black Shark 3 Vanilla. The only difference we’re aware of now is a bigger battery on the Pro variant, when compared to the vanilla. The device will also have pop-up triggers at the sides.

Microsoft Surface Duo peek feature detailed by leaked video

We have a new leaked video of the Surface Duo that shows a new ‘Peek’ feature. Since this phone does not have an outer display for notifications, you will be able to partially open the Surface Duo to display your notifications. It will let you scroll through the notifications and dismiss them as well. It will also help to check who is calling you and you can choose to open the device to take the call or close it back to silence it. Last week we got that video of the Surface Duo running Google Maps and now this new feature could hint that we’re closer to a launch.

We could get a new iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with trackpad this year

According to the Information, Apple is working on a new iPad keyboard that would include a trackpad. The report claims that Apple has been experimenting with trackpads for years, and have even done prototypes of keyboards with capacitive keys but we don’t know if this will be the case. Apple is reportedly getting ready to mass produce this keyboard and it is expected to be released with the new iPad Pros which could happen at the rumored March Event. Digitimes also reported back in January that Apple could be working on an backlit iPad keyboard with scissor switches and this could be the one.

Coronavirus effect: Facebook cancels F8 Developer Conference scheduled in May

Apple chief Tim Cook feels the coronavirus situation in China is getting under control

Now obviously, none of those estimates will be relevant if the Coronavirus keeps hitting the tech industry as it currently is. The coronavirus is still spreading out and affecting a lot of people and the techworld as well. Facebook just announced that they will be cancelling their F8 Developer Conference which takes place in May and brings around 5000 people from different parts of the world. Microsoft also withdrew from the Gaming Developers Conference which will now be a digital event. Tim Cook also said in an interview with Fox that he thinks that China is getting the virus under control as manufacturers are going back to work and production is ramping up.

Story of the day:

The EU wants to bring back removable batteries

So, remember that whole proposal from the EU where all devices have a USB-C port? Well, things keep on evolving as a new leaked proposal shows that the EU may require all devices to have a removable battery. This will reportedly be proposed in March according to a Dutch publication. This could be an interesting scenario as most phones got rid of removable batteries, companies like Apple would have to make their devices thicker and change their designs to be able to sell them in the EU if this goes through. Apple pushed back on the USB-C proposal, stating that the iPhone is too thin for a USB-C port and they will most likely go against this one.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





