Apple’s iPad Pro, tons of gaming accessories and more on sale today

Deals. The 2018 12.9in iPad Pro is currently $350 off, leaving the 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi + LTE variant for $799. If you’re looking for an Android and more affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $70 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $280 shipped. The AirPods Pro are now $30 off on Amazon, leaving them at $220 shipped. Amazon is having tons of deals on their Echo Devices, for example, the Echo Dot is $20 off, leaving it at $30. We’ll leave the rest of the Amazon deals and more in the links in the description.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC goes official; to debut on a POCO smartphone

We know that Qualcomm is really pushing their Snapdragon 7 Series for 5G mid-rangers. Well, the company just announced a new Snapdragon 732G. This new SoC brings a Krypto 470 CPU at up to 2.3GHz and an Adreno 618 GPU which according to them, offers 15% improved graphics over the 730G. Besides these performance improvements, it also allows for Qualcomm’s Elite Gaming for ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. It features the 4th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine and the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. We have the full list of technical details and specs in the links below, and this new chip is expected to debut with the leaked POCO X3 which we covered last week.

The price of the new LG Wing may not be so compelling

We’ve been getting an interesting amount of leaks for the LG Wing, considering that it is still a concept. So far we’ve gotten two videos of this dual screen-rotating device fully working from Android Authority, and now we get a possible price tag. According to a South Korean publication, the Wing will cost $1600, making it the most expensive LG phone yet. However, an anonymous source talked to XDA Developers and claims that the phone could cost $1000 in the United States which might still be the most expensive LG phone. The source also confirmed that these videos from Android Authority are the real deal. The confusing part is that, there’s still no rumors of the phone entering production or even a possible time line for the launch date. We’ll keep you posted as, the leaks just keep increasing for it.

New leaks of AT&T’s Moto RAZR 2020 have emerged

Speaking of dual screens and foldables, we’re pretty much in September already which means we’re getting closer to the new Moto RAZR. Now we have some new leaks from Evan Blass for the AT&T variant. These are fully labeled pictures of the phone and they reveal more details like the 20MP selfie shooter and the 48MP main camera. You also get to see the new design elements like the outer display which is bigger now, the slimmer bezels on the front and the fingerprint sensor is now on the Moto logo at the back. We’re expecting this phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage with a possible launch date on September 9th.

New leaks could give us our first look at the new OnePlus 8T

Believe it or not, we’re getting closer and closer to the OnePlus 8T’s usual launch time. Well, we have some sort of a first look from OnePlus from the guys over at Android Authority. This image belongs to the Android 11 Developer Preview Source Code and it allegedly belongs to the 8T. Now, we should take these with a grain of salt as it could be a simple place holder, but it kinda looks different enough from the 8 Pro. It shows a pretty similar design but with a different color scheme, at least when it comes to the wallpaper shown and it makes sense as this is a T model. We’re expecting this phone to pack a Snapdragon 865 Plus and other spec bumps. Since we got the 8 line in April, we should be getting these in early to mid Fall, so we’re getting close.

12-inch MacBook to make a return with ARM processors 

Apple’s upcoming 10.8-inch iPad appears in leaked schematics with an iPad Pro-like design

Next Apple event would present AirTags, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPhone 12 with LiDAR sensor?

Let’s talk about Apple’s convoluted roadmap as, we have a bunch of leaks from different sources so bear with me here. Let’s start off with Apple Silicon Macs as those are coming later when compared to Cupertino’s Fall Line. According to a new supply chain report from China, the 12-inch MacBook is making a comeback as an ARM-powered machine. The report mentions that we should expect it by the end of this year with Apple’s A14X chip built on TSMC’s 5nm process. This MacBook will apparently weigh less than 1KG and it will be able to reach 15-20hrs of battery life. Moving on to next year, another report claims that we should expect an Apple Silicon iMac in the second half of 2021 with a custom GPU codenamed “Lifuka”. This iMac will apparently offer better performance and more energy efficiency than Intel models. But, now let’s move on to the announcements that should happen in a couple of weeks. We have some leaked schematics of the 10.8-inch iPad from 91Mobiles and it looks like it will adopt the iPad Pro’s design. They bring the squared design, Face ID and a USB-C port. This iPad would be the successor to the current 10.2in iPad which costs $329 and could launch along with the iPhones. Finally, according to a new MacOtakara report, Apple will be hosting an event in the latter half of October to announce the iPhone 12, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the AirTags. These leaks contradict the previous information we got from Jon Prosser where we’d get the Watch and iPads through a silent release in September and then the iPhones in October.
