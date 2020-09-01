You May Also Like
Facebook said it wanted to pass on the benefits of waiving fee directly to businesses struggling during the pandemic, but Apple didn’t exempt its 30% fee.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 28 August 2020
- 10:17EDT
We’ve rounded up 10 best-selling and top-rated VPNs that offer comprehensive security without hogging your bandwidth
- Pocketnow Digital Offers
- 27 August 2020
- 02:00EDT
It seems that the next Apple event will take place late in October, and it may give us some iPhone 12 variants with LiDAR sensors, AirTags and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 31 August 2020
- 23:25EDT