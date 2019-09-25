Pocketnow Daily: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha: The Perfect Foldable? (video)

Google Pixel Slate comes bundled with a keyboard at a low of $549 (Reg. $998)

Deals. Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate, Intel Core m3 variant bundled with the keyboard for $549 shipped. Best Buy is also matching this deal, the Slate usually goes for $998 and the keyboard costs an extra $199.

OnePlus 7T will ship with Android 10 out of its redesigned box

OnePlus just brought Android 10 to their devices nearly two weeks after Pixels getting it. Now the company just confirmed that the OnePlus 7T Series will come with Android 10 preinstalled. Pete Lau also tweeted a picture of the box, which is going back to the red color and their visual design according to him.

Apple will manufacture the Mac Pro in the U.S. after all

It looks like Apple doesn’t want to pay tariffs for the Mac Pro and has decided to move production to the US. The Mac Pro will be assembled in Austin, in the same factory they’ve been using for Mac Pros since 2013. The parts will be made in 36 different states, supporting 450,000 jobs.

Pixel 4 XL hands-on details ‘Face unlock,’ back finish, more [Gallery] Leaked Pixel 4 XL review gives us our best look yet at Google’s massive camera upgrade

We got some new hands on images of the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL and the only reason we are covering this batch is because it shows the new Face Unlock capabilities in some way. We see the settings screen on Face Unlock which will let you make payments, skip your lock screen and other things. It also appears to have a feature to set it up so that you don’t have to have your eyes open when using it. Some new leaks include camera samples as well.

Galaxy S11 might get a revolutionary feature everyone wants on the iPhone 12 According to South Korean publication, the Elec, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will bring an on-display fingerprint scanner with a much larger Active Area Dimension which will detect your finger in most parts of the display. This is most likely to happen as other devices like the 2020 iPhones are rumored to use this technology as well.

Story of the day:

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has an insane wrap-around display w/ 180.6% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi just launched the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, but what actually stole the show was their extra announcement. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha packs a display with a 180.6% screen to body ratio. It wraps around the whole display, it also brings a 108MP camera which also serves as a selfie camera. Specs include Snapdragon 855+, 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,050 mAh battery with 40W wireless charging. Sadly it was announced as a concept phone but it will be produced in limited runs and cost around $2,800.

