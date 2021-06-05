Apple WWDC 2020

Apple’s Mac mini, iMac, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro and more on sale at B&H right now

The latest iPads, Alienware devices and more are on sale right now

Of course, the official news today begin with deals, with the usual disclaimer that you can skip them in the time codes. Since we’re close to WWDC, B&H is currently running a sales event on Apple products that you should take advantage of. Starting with last year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro which is available for 150 dollars off, this leaves the half a terabyte of storage variant for 1150 in Silver. The AirPods Pro are also 50 bucks off, leaving them at 200. If you’re into Intel Macs, for whatever weird reason, the Mac mini is 200 dollars off, leaving the Core i3 base model for 600 bucks. I know, even that is not a good deal. Moving on to Amazon, the new iPad air is 50 dollars off, meaning it starts at 549. To conclude with Apple, the regular iPad is 30 bucks off, leaving the base model for 299. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the Alienware m17 R3 is 370 dollars off, leaving the Core i7 variant with an RTX 2070 for 1880.. I know still expensive, but pretty capable. We have more deals on gaming monitors, AirPods, other Intel macs and more in the description.
    Apple iPad Air

    Apple iPad

    Apple iPad mini

    Alienware m17 R3 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop

    Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop

    Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-inch WQHD monitor

    Apple Mac mini

    13-inch MacBook Pro

    Apple 21.5-inch iMac

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    Apple AirPods Pro

    AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Google unveils Pixel Buds A-Series that cuts the right corners to go for $99

Moving on let’s stick to official news but shift focus on to Google as we just got some new hardware. The company just released the Pixel Buds A Series which are essentially a more affordable variant of the Pixel Buds. They bring the same 12mm audio drivers as the more expensive pair, the same pressure relief vent, along with beamforming mics. What we’re not getting here is noise cancellation like in the case of most affordable Earbuds. Google claims that these can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and it goes up to 24 hours with the charging case which apparently gives you 3 hours of playback in a 15 minute charge when connected to a USB-C cable. We’re also getting a new chip here which enables Fast Pairing and Adaptive Sound Technology. Finally, you get an IPX4 rating, and these offer real-time translation in over 40 languages because,.. You know,.. Google. With all that being said, these are just 99 bucks and come in 2 color variants, they are currently up for pre-orders in the US and Canada and will go on sale on June 17th. Pretty neat package for 99 dollars if you ask me.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 under display camera will be better than anything you’ve seen

Let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung and foldables as things are finally starting to intensify. We have a new tweet from Ice Universe that gives us some details on that Under Panel Camera we can expect from the Z Fold 3. According to the tweet, Z Fold 3’s UPC light transmittance is as high as 40% +, which is higher than any other UPC solution you have ever seen for other brands. And, actually the only other solution in the market is ZTE’s Axon 20 which wasn’t good at all, but that was a 400 dollar phone, and not a Samsung flagship with a 40% increase in performance so we’re expecting some decent results for the price. We’re expecting that UPC to be a 16MP Sony IMX 471 that’s going to be hidden under the main 7.55-inch AMOLED display. Speaking of that display, a tweet from Ice Universe also claims that Samsung has made significant progress in solving the crease problem for their foldables, he goes as far as claiming that you can’t see the creases. And yes, the smaller outer display will stick to a 10MP selfie shooter in the punch hole. We’re a couple of months away from August still so, we should be getting a detailed list of specs and more renders.. Right?

Incoming: iPad Pro wireless charging, thinner iPad, redesigned iPad mini

Now, let’s move on to Cupertino, pretty much for the rest of the show starting with iPads, even if we just got new iPad Pros a little over a month ago. According to a new port from Bloomberg, we’re getting some major changes to iPads as soon as next year. Apparently Apple is planning to switch to a glass back from the current aluminum enclosure you get on the iPad Pros, allowing for the iPad to charge wirelessly for the first time ever. It’s also tipped that Apple is testing MagSafe for the iPad Pro in order for this wireless charging to take place but not affect the Thunderbolt port we just got, as this will still be a main part of the design next year. The report mentions that this would bring iPads closer to iPhones thanks to the change in materials and one of the reasons might be to enable reverse wireless charging to your phone by laying it on the iPad. Moving on, Cupertino is reportedly testing a redesign for the iPad mini, with smaller bezels as well as the removal of its home button. Apple is also allegedly working on a thinner version on the entry-level iPad which would be focused on students. Apparently that, and the redesigned iPad mini could launch by the end of this year, which I am looking forward to. And, as for the cherry on top of this report, Cupertino might be exploring a future wireless charger that would charge your iPhone, Watch and AirPods simultaneously.. Cause AirPower just won’t seem to die, even if everyone else figured it out first. I’m excited for that iPad mini so let’s see what we get later this year.

Story of the day:

Redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook to arrive later than expected 

More proof of a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh for WWDC

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple once again but move the spotlight on to those MacBook Pro refreshes we’re expecting for WWDC. Yesterday we covered a report from Wedbush that mentioned we should expect these at the event along with a few details. Shortly after we wrote that script, the guys over at MacRumors discovered what could be the new MacBook Pros in a Chinese regulatory Database. The listing was made back on April 14 by one of Apple’s suppliers and the larger model apparently brings an 8,693 mAh battery. The second model was listed on March 30th, with a 6.068 mAh battery with a separate model number and by the way, that’s a larger battery than what we get on the current 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro so, this is an upgrade after all. We also have a separate report from DigiTimes that claims that Cupertino has been struggling on getting mini-LED displays, which is why delivery times for the M1 iPad go all the way out to July. Well, Apple just got a new supplier with a name that I won’t try to pronounce, that has signed to help push the release of the new MacBook Pros in the second half of 2021. And since WWDC is on Monday, let’s jog your memory one last time. These new MacBook Pros will reportedly run on Apple’s M1X or M2 chip, bring redesigned mini-LED displays with no Touch Bar and more ports than what we currently get. Those include MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card reader and multiple USB-C ports. Honestly, I’m excited and I just hope Apple actually releases these on Monday.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
samsung Galaxy z fold 3 ben geskin
Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Bring Innovation To At Least One Camera
The true star of Galaxy Z Fold 3’s imaging hardware will be the 16MP camera hidden beneath the foldable inner display.
Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases randers
Check out the keyboard covers for the upcoming Samsung FE tablet
Samsung is set to hold an event on August 19 where it is said to announce its next foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the tablet.
Reame GT 5G
Flagship Realme GT coming to Europe. This is how little it will cost
Realme GT sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro sensor.