Apple WWDC 2020

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still $325, more Android phones are also on sale

Save big bucks on Apple’s M1 Mac mini, Dell computers and more

iPhone 12 BOGO deals, iPad Pros and more devices are also on sale

Of course, the news today begin with deals, cause you know those haven’t stopped being great. Let’s start with Verizon which has a Buy One Get One Free deal for the iPhone 12 where you get the second phone and a bonus 250 dollars in credit. Moving on to Amazon for a second, the M1 Mac mini is currently 100 dollars off, leaving it at 800 shipped. Samsung is still running their Spring Deals where you can get the Galaxy S21 for 100 bucks, the S21 Plus for 300 bucks and the Ultra for 500 bucks, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Back to Amazon, the OnePlus 8 is 200 dollars off, leaving it at 500 bucks. And we have more deals on iPads, Amazon Echo Speakers, other Samsung products and more.
Samsung’s app confirms a new pair of wireless earbuds are coming soon

Let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung as, it looks like the company wants to expand their wireless earbuds market. So far they have 4 models out with the Buds, Buds+, Buds Live and the new Buds Pro, which happen to be my favorite out of the bunch. Now it looks like those regular Buds are getting a refresh. The guys from Android Police just did a teardown on the Galaxy Wearable’s app APK where you can see multiple references to some “Galaxy Buds 2” which are apparently codenamed Berry. According to the report we could expect these around the end of the year with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some updated features like multi-point connectivity, better call quality and better water resistance. We have no leaks on design so far but, they should look pretty similar to their predecessors considering Samsung’s other buds. We’ll see what we get.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Fold is an inward-folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold2

Moving back to official news, let’s talk about Xiaomi as after years of concepts, the company finally launched their first foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX Fold. The Mix Fold brings an inward folding design, kind of like what you get from Samsung’s Z Fold. It brings an 8-inch main display running at 60 Hz, and a 6.5-inch cover display running at 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 with up to 16 Gigs of RAM and half a terabyte of storage, along with a 5020 mAh battery. When it comes to the cameras, Xiaomi is bringing a triple setup with a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide and an 8MP “liquid lens” that offers 3x optical zoom and doubles as a macro lens. Now, Xiaomi is offering new features to let you take advantage of the larger canvas like a dedicated “desktop mode” that turns it into well.. A desktop instead of the regular Android UI. It is set to be available in China for around 1521 dollars but, we have no word on a global release. But yeah man that price tag doesn’t sound so bad when compared to others.

The next-gen Apple chip powering iPhone 13 enters production in May

Once again, we’ll be splitting the hottest news into 2 Apple segments because.. Sometimes they’re worth it? According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple’s A15 chip will begin production in May which aligns with Cupertino’s usual fall timeline. Now, the A15 will still be built on the same 5nm architecture we got on the A14 and the M1 chips but, we should still see improvements when it comes to performance and efficiency through the silicon’s design. However, the report mentions that Cupertino has already ordered TSMC’s 4 nanometer chips which will begin production in late 2021. The report speculates that these will be first used in a new generation of Mac chips that we could expect in Spring 2022. So yeah, we could reportedly expect new Macs with 4nm chips next Spring, though let’s hope that Spring event does happen.

Story of the day:

Mark your calendars! Apple WWDC 2021 starts June 7 as an online-only event

And Finally for the hottest news today, part 2, and speaking of Spring, for the hottest news today let’s talk Apple and Events but.. It’s not what we were expecting. Now that the March event didn’t happen, we’ve been waiting for some sort of announcement from Cupertino and well, the company just sent out press invitations for WWDC 2021 which will be an online-only event once again, happening from June 7th to June 11th. Apple says that they will be offering “unique insight into the future of: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.” Pretty much like last year they’re expecting around 28 million developers to join the show and that’s all great but let’s speculate for a minute. For the past couple of year’s we’ve had major announcements like the return of the Mac Pro, and the Apple Silicon transition this year. And right now, Apple has a ton of products in the pipe line like those new iPad Pros, the AirTags, new AirPods which I won’t count out even from a silent release at least by Thursday.
