Pocketnow Daily: Would you trust a Huawei App Store? (video)

Google Pixel 3 XL ships with 128GB of storage, 3-mo. pre-paid service for $650

Deals. B&H is currently offering the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 3 XL for $650 shipped, a 3-month Mint Mobile preinstalled plan is already included as well which is another $60 of added value.

Apple Says New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Are Coming in September [Updated]

Apple announced their new Mac Pro along with their Pro XDR display with fan-favorite $999 stand last week but we didn’t get a launch date. If you go to Apple’s website, it says all of them are coming in September and gives you the option to be updated when it finally comes out, for the 10 of you that actually want it.

Galaxy Note 10 Leak Reveals Battery Disappointment

Previous rumors hinted to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to bring a crazy 45W charger. XDA Developers just tweeted out that we will be getting a 25W charger instead. Samsung will bring the 45W charger to the Galaxy A90 which means they are testing it with a mid-ranger before they include it in a flagship phone. If it works well, we may see it with the Galaxy S11.

First credible Google Pixel 4 renders surface online w/ glass back, huge camera bump

We have some new credible leaks for the Google Pixel 4 and oh boy. We’ve had some renders before but these come from a source with know supply chain connections. There’s a stove camera at the back, and we see an earpiece at the front which could hint another notch but no selfie cameras. The device is glass on both sides but the fingerprint sensor is gone which could mean we would be getting it under the display. It’s still early and these could not be accurate. 2019 iPhone 11 to ditch Lightning and adopt USB-C? It seems the stove iPhone is bringing USB C? People are already starting to dig in into iOS 13’s beta. An interesting change is that in the restore screen we see an USB-C cable instead of the Lightning Cable that used to appear. We do not know if this is a simple mistake or it could be that Apple will be making the jump this year instead of next year like it was hinted previously.

Story of the day:

Huawei is requesting that some developers publish their apps on ‘AppGallery’ store

A recent report pointed to Huawei using their own AppGallery as a solution to the PlayStore if they don’t get Android back. Now they are asking developers to put their Apps in AppGallery. We have an email from a trusted developer in which they tell them over the last couple of years they shipped 350M phones mainly in Western Markets, AppGallery comes preinstalled so by putting their apps there, 270M active users have access to them.

