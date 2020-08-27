Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 27-inch iMac and more devices are on sale today

Deals. The Google Pixel 4 is currently $250 off on Amazon, this leaves the entry level variant for $549 shipped. The 4 XL is also $89 off, leaving that at $810 shipped. Best Buy actually has up to $300 off on it, leaving it at $500 but, the catch is that you have to activate it immediately. These phones are discontinued so, right now is your chance to buy. The 27in 5K iMac is $123 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $1875. If you want to laugh a little, the Pro XDR Display is $500 off at B&H, leaving it at $4500, so you can pretty much get the stand for half off. We have more deals on Gaming headsets, Acer monitors and more in the links below.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II appears in leaked render, shows off familiar design with a tall display

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a global flagship from Sony but, it looks like the company is back at it. We have a new high resolution render from Evan Blass of the Sony Xperia 5 II. This naming scheme hints that this might be a minor upgrade of the Xperia 5 which launched last year, right about this time at IFA. It’ll retain Sony’s 21:9 aspect ratio with the thin side bezels, and the even top and bottom bezels which aren’t too slim. It also brings a triple camera setup at the back with the same “ZEISS T” branding. This is a teal color variant but, sadly we don’t have any details on the internals or a possible launch date just yet so we’ll have to keep you posted on that one.

New LG Wing with rotating dual screen has been caught on video

We know that LG has been reluctant to adopt foldables when most of the competition is at least testing the waters with this market, and by the way, this is the company with the roll able TV. Instead we’ve been getting dual screen devices like my personal favorite, the Velvet. However, we do know that they are working on a rotating screen device codenamed “Wing“. Well, Android Authority recently published a 10 second clip of the phone fully working on someone’s car. On the video you can see him getting map directions on the primary display while controlling the music with the secondary screen. After that, the driver also takes a phone call on the secondary display. Something interesting here is that there seems to be no notch or punch hole on the display. This device is most likely targeted at people who want a multi-tasking device so it might be a good balance between phones like the Z Fold 2 and the Surface Duo.

Samsung is reportedly working on three new foldable devices already

We’re still waiting for the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but, now we get even more rumors of Samsung’s roadmap for their foldables. According to a tipster on Twitter, Samsung will be launching at least three new foldables. The list starts with the Galaxy Z Fold Lite which will apparently bring a CPI display instead of the UTG which we get on the newer variants. Next up, we got the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which we talked about yesterday and this one will apparently bring S Pen features and, this tipster mentions it as well and according to him, it might bring a hefty price tag. Finally, there’s a Z Fold S which will apparently be a new form factor that folds both in and out. We don’t exactly know when we’ll be getting these device but, if Samsung does get rid of the Note line with the S21, this could be Samsung’s fall line-up.

Fortnite on Apple devices is losing cross-play support with the new season on August 27

Epic Games confirms Fortnite’s next season won’t come to iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Let’s get back to the Epic vs Apple drama because, it’s getting really interesting now. Epic released a blog post today where they said that “Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s new Chapter 2, Season 4 will not be released on iOS and Macs tomorrow“. This means that if you have Fortnite on your iPad, iPhone or Mac, you’ll technically still be able to play but, here’s where it gets interesting. Epic also announced that there will no longer be cross-play between Apple devices and PCs, Consoles and Android phones as, there will be two separate versions of the game. One for iOS and Macs, with the older season and no updates, and one for the rest of the community with the latest and greatest. This is kind of a weird development considering that to play on the Mac, you download it through the Epic installer and not the App Store. Again, Apple is still ready to welcome Epic back, once they remove their in-app payment option but, it looks like Epic wants to take a separate route. There’s also a hearing happening in a month so, we’ll see how this ends.

Story of the day:

Here’s your first hands-on video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

And finally the most interesting news have to do with iPhone 12 Pro, or at least one of the variants, and the idea of 120hz on the display. If you remember, yesterday we did cover the different screenshots with the camera settings and the 120Hz display. And sure we know some of you might not necessarily believe a screenshot given how easy it is to tinker with them. Well right after, Jon Prosser owned his leaks by later posting a full hands on video with the phone showing off other details. Also, keep in mind that this is a Production Validating and Testing unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max so, these features might still not make it to the final product. On it we get to see the person turn on the high refresh rate and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, he also browsed through the camera options that we covered yesterday and we also get to see some design changes. If you look closely, the display is kinda larger, taller and the bezels are getting thinner, which makes it seem like the notch is smaller but, it really isn’t. Prosser also mentioned other changes, including that the camera array is now 10% larger, the glass is flat but it’ll have a slight curve and that Face ID will now work from more angles like the iPad Pro can, even if the phone is laying on a flat surface. So yeah, there is a working prototype of the 120Hz iPhone 12 Pro, let’s just hope it makes it to the final unit.

